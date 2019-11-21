UrduPoint.com
Potatoes Take Center Stage On Chinese Dining Tables

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:30 AM

NANJING, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :In Chinese cuisine, potatoes are usually cooked into a dish rather than being a staple food like wheat and rice. Now Chinese scientists have found ways to make more than 300 kinds of Chinese-style staples like steamed breads and noodles from potatoes.

China has the largest planting area and output of potatoes in the world. However, they don't suit Chinese dietary habits and tastes as a staple food, because potatoes contain no gluten protein, and have a poor formability and ductility.

Experts believe potatoes are rich in nutritional and functional components, and making potatoes into staple foods could help improve nutrition and health. It could also help optimize China's agricultural structure, relieving the pressure of resources and environment, guaranteeing food security and realizing sustainable development.

Scientists from the Institute of Food Science and Technology of the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) have developed processing technologies to make potato staples like noodles, steamed breads and steamed stuffed buns.

The products have entered China's markets. CAAS researchers believe potato staples have broad market prospects in countries along the Belt and Road.

The technology was introduced during the Forum 2019 on Science and Technology for Agricultural and Rural Development in China, held in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

