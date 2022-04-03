President felicitates nation at advent of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday felicitated the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah at the beginning of the sacred month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

In a message to the nation at the advent of Ramzan ul Mubarak, he said Allah Almighty had given Muslims the month of Ramzan which was full of His blessings, forgiveness and glory.

He said fasting was not just about staying hungry and thirsty but was about keeping away from all kinds of evil.

Allah made fasting mandatory so that Muslims could become pious and stay way from the evils of backbiting, abuse, fraud and bribery.

He said the aim of fasting was to gain realization about the deprivations of poor and needy people.

He said Ramzan revived the feelings of fear of Allah and empathy for the poor and helped in creating a prosperous society.

He said, "We all have to train ourselves morally and spiritually and help the poor and deprived sections of society."The President prayed Allah Almighty to shower blessings of Ramzan on the Muslims and make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.