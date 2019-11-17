UrduPoint.com
Prince Charles And Camilla On Six-day Visit To New Zealand

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in New Zealand Sunday for a week-long visit with an emphasis on environmental issues and support for women who have suffered domestic violence.

"The Prince and the Duchess will visit programmes and organisations working in areas they are committed to supporting," New Zealand's Internal Affairs Department said in a statement.

"The Prince will focus on environmental issues, with particular emphasis on tackling plastic waste.

"The Duchess will continue her commitment to supporting women who have suffered from domestic violence by highlighting the work of organisations in this field, as well as those that encourage active ageing.

" The couple's public duties begin on Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony at a war memorial in Auckland.

Other engagements include a meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and a visit to the Waitangi Treaty grounds where New Zealand's founding document was signed by indigenous Maori and representatives of the British crown.

Later in the week, Charles will deliver a state of the environment address and Camilla will visit the Battered Women's Trust in Christchurch, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting families to live free from violence.

This is their third joint visit to New Zealand and the first in four years.

