UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro-democracy Media Tycoon Freed On Bail Amid Hong Kong Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pro-democracy media tycoon freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai walked free on bail Wednesday, over a day after he and other critics of China were rounded up by police as part of a widening crackdown on dissent.

When Lai left a police station he was swarmed by dozens of cheering supporters, some of whom waved copies of his Apple Daily in a show of support.

A clampdown has gathered pace in Hong Kong since China imposed a sweeping security law in June, with opposition politicians disqualified and activists arrested for social media posts.

The moves have provoked outrage in the West and fear for millions who last year took to the streets to protest communist China's tightening grip on the semi-autonomous city.

In one of the most dramatic days of the crackdown, Lai was among 10 people detained under the new law on Monday as around 200 police officers searched the newsroom of his tabloid, which is unapologetically critical of Beijing.

Lai did not address the crowd upon his release, but was bundled into a car that inched away through the crowd.

In a display of solidarity for Lai, people in the city rushed to buy Tuesday's Apple Daily, with the newspaper saying it had upped its print run to 550,000 from the normal circulation of 70,000.

One restaurant owner bought 50 copies at a newsstand in the commercial district of Mong Kok and said he planned to give them away free of charge.

"Since the government doesn't allow Apple Daily to survive, then we as Hong Kongers have to save it ourselves," the man, who gave his surname as Ng, told AFP, as dozens of people lined up around the city from the early hours.

The newspaper's front page showed a picture of Lai being led away in handcuffs, with the headline "Apple will fight on".

Lai's arrest sparked a buying spree in shares of his media group, and between Monday morning and closing time on Tuesday its stock value had risen by more than 1,100 percent.

Related Topics

Protest Police Police Station China Social Media Car Lai Beijing Hong Kong Man Buy June Apple Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

3 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

3 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.