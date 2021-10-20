UrduPoint.com

Prosthetic Leg Changes Life Of Syrian Boy In SE Turkey

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Prosthetic leg changes life of Syrian boy in SE Turkey

MARDIN,TURKEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A five-year-old Syrian boy living in southeastern Turkey whose right leg was amputated two years ago and replaced with a prosthetic leg due to a developmental delay has started kindergarten.

Mohammed Hossein was born in Mardin province and doctors had to amputate his right leg from the kneecap at the age of three, but regained his ability to walk after a benefactor covered the expense of his prosthetic leg a week ago.

Once he got used to walking with his new leg, his parents enrolled him in kindergarten following the instructions of a local education director in the province's district of Kiziltepe.

Walking to school hand in hand with his father, Mohammed plays with his friends and enjoys life thanks to his prosthetic leg.

Father Sabry said he was glad to see his son walking and that he would not be deprived of an education.

"My son is walking, he was enrolled in school ... I want him to have a good occupation in the future," he said.

The district director of education, Risvan Dundar, said Mohamed was full of joy now that he was going to school and that the administration would closely follow his progress and meet all his needs.

Dundar went on to say that provincial education authorities would continue to identify more handicapped students and extend all of the them a helping hand.

Principal Sattam Aydin said the school staff would endeavor to raise every single student as contributing members of society and that it was an great feeling that Mohammed was enrolled and walking to school.

Related Topics

Syria Education Turkey Student Progress Aydin Mardin All From

Recent Stories

Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to app ..

Ombudsman offices providing in time justice to applicants: KP Law Minister

5 minutes ago
 Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad ..

Three farmers booked over water theft n faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Foundin ..

Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Founding Day of AJK government on Oc ..

7 minutes ago
 Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman ..

Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman Nazar visits RCB

7 minutes ago
 Nation has confidence into PM Imran Khan's honesty ..

Nation has confidence into PM Imran Khan's honesty: PTI leader Ashraf Jabbar

7 minutes ago
 'Special talk' on Seerat-ul-Nabi SAWW held at OGRA ..

'Special talk' on Seerat-ul-Nabi SAWW held at OGRA

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.