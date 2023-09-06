Protesters, security forces clash in Guinea on coup anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

Conakry, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Clashes broke out on Tuesday between young Guineans and security forces on the second anniversary since the ruling junta seized power in the West African nation after opposition groups said that two men had died.

A collective of opposition organisations said in a statement that two young men aged 16 and 18 had been killed during an operation by security forces in a suburb of the capital Conakry on the eve of the coup anniversary.

The authorities did not confirm the opposition statement.

The Living Forces collective had called for a "peaceful" march on Tuesday, demanding the transfer of power back into civilian hands.

But authorities had late Monday reiterated a decree from May last year that outlawed "movements of support and demonstrations" on public roads.

They warned people against infringing the measure, which they said was taken to "preserve the peace." Clashes then broke out Monday in the neighbourhood of Sonfonia, when authorities chose "bloody repression" against the Guinean people with "the sole goal of seizing power", according to the Living Forces statement.

Groups of young people took to the streets again on Tuesday, setting up barricades, burning tyres and pelting stones at security forces who retaliated with riot gear, witnesses told an AFP correspondent.

A doctor in the neighbourhood of Sonfonia, Aliou Kamara, said she treated five youths suffering from minor injuries.

The chronically unstable state has been run by the military since September 5, 2021, when President Alpha Conde, the country's first freely elected leader, was overthrown.

In the face of international pressure, the junta has promised to restore civilian rule by the end of 2024, purportedly to give it enough time to carry out institutional reforms.

As well as banning all demonstrations, the military regime has arrested a number of opposition leaders and instigated prosecutions against others.

While no celebrations were held to mark the anniversary, junta leaders made appearances on local media defending their record over the last two years, including investing in hospitals and creating a court specialised in rooting out financial crime.

But Living Forces claims there has been no progress on a draft constitution, electoral code or body for managing elections, among other measures needed to return to civilian rule.