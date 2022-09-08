UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Ukraine Grain Deal Mostly Helping Rich EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Putin says Ukraine grain deal mostly helping rich EU

Moscow, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that "almost all" the Ukrainian grain shipped under a UN-backed deal to ease a global food crisis was reaching rich European nations and accused the West of deceiving developing countries.

Data compiled by a joint centre in Istanbul monitoring the July agreement showed slightly more than a third of the grain delivered to European countries and another 20 percent arriving in Turkey.

It also showed 30 percent reaching "low and lower-middle income countries" across the world.

More shipments are expected to start arriving in famine-stricken parts of Africa and the middle East under the UN World Food Programme whose implementation is just getting underway.

But Moscow has voiced growing frustration with how the agreement was being applied.

An amendment to the deal also allowed Russia to get open access to fertiliser shipments and have some economic sanctions lifted to allow it to export its own grain.

The UN hailed the deal as the world's best chance to ease an acute global food crisis stoked by the Black Sea grain blockade.

But Putin said its current implementation was helping richer European countries at the expense of the developing world.

"Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to EU countries," he told an economic forum in Russia's Pacific port of Vladivostok.

Both Ukraine and Russia are two of the biggest exporters of wheat and other grain.

