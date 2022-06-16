UrduPoint.com

Qatar Airways Posts 'record' $1.54 Bn Profit Despite Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022

Qatar Airways posts 'record' $1.54 bn profit despite pandemic

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Qatar Airways on Thursday posted a record net profit of $1.54 billion for the 2021-2022 financial year, a result it attributed to a "successful strategy" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state-owned airline said the profit result was "200 percent above its highest annual historical profit" and achieved on the back of $14.4 billion in overall income.

It said that the revenue figure was "a remarkable two percent higher than the full financial year pre-Covid" in 2019-2020.

"In the most difficult period ever in the global airline industry, the airline credits its positive results to its agility and successful strategy," it said in a statement.

Qatar Airways said it "continued to focus on customer needs and evolving market opportunities, as well as efficiency and the commitment of its worldwide employees".

"This profit is not only a record for Qatar Airways Group, but also a record among all other airlines that have published financial results for this financial year worldwide," the airline said.

