Quartararo: the new prince of Moto GP claims his crown

Misano Adriatico, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Before the MotoGP season started Fabio Quartararo said he believed he could win and in Italy on Sunday he delivered, bringing a first ever title to France.

Quartararo has never lacked confidence, predicting to AFP in February: "I feel ready to win the championship." He was assured of the title when his closest rival Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

At 22 years and 187 days old, the Nice-born rider edges Valentino Rossi as the second youngest champion of the MotoGP era behind Marc Marquez, who sealed his first title aged 20 years and 266 days.

Quartararo opened last season with two victories before fading. This season he again started quickly, winning the second and third races and, this time, protected his lead in a manner as smooth and controlled as his riding style.

Apart from Barcelona, where he was penalised three seconds after ending the race with his jacket unzipped, he has been unflappable.

When his right arm seized up in Jerez when he was leading, he slid to 13th. He underwent 'arm pump' surgery and bounced back.

"I did not say to myself: we are no longer favourites," he said.

"We had a problem, we had an operation and that's it. It can happen and you don't lose a championship on one race." He returned 13 days after the operation to finish third at Le Mans. He then won at Mugello two weeks later.

When Francesco Bagnaia began to harness the horsepower of his Ducati to win twice in a row, Quartararo kept picking up points.

When Marquez rediscovered his dominance in Austin in October, outpacing the field, Quartararo was content to be faster than everyone else, cruising to second on a circuit he did not like and tightening his grip on the championship.

"I almost feel better than during a victory because we are getting closer to the title," Quartararo said after the race. "My goal was to be on the podium and I did." "It was the toughest race and now we are 52 points ahead.

"I am in championship mode now. "Quartararo started riding at the age of four. He dominated in youth competitions before moving up to Moto3 in 2015 at 16 and to Moto2 in 2017.

Yet in those classes he won only one race, in 2018, and never finished higher than 10th in the final standings.