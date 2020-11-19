UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quickest Route To Indian Unity Is Expressing Hostility Toward Pakistan, Obama On India In New Book

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Quickest route to Indian unity is expressing hostility toward Pakistan, Obama on India in new book

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Former US President Barack Obama paints a picture of India as a country with "all-too-pervasive" violence and politics revolving around "religion, clan, and caste", as also hostility against Pakistan, in his latest memoir which hit bookstores on Tuesday.

"Across the country, millions continued to live in squalor, trapped in sunbaked villages or labyrinthine slums, even as the titans of Indian industry enjoyed lifestyles that the rajas and moguls of old would have envied," he writes in his new memoir, "A Promised Land".

"Violence, both public and private, remained an all-too-pervasive part of Indian life." "Expressing hostility toward Pakistan was still the quickest route to national unity" in India, Obama writes.

He says many Indians take "great pride in the knowledge that their country had developed a nuclear weapons programme to match Pakistan's, untroubled by the fact that a single miscalculation by either side could risk regional annihilation".

He referred to India having survived repeated changeovers in government, bitter feuds within political parties, various armed separatist movements, and all manner of corruption scandals, and writes, "The transition to a more market-based economy in the 1990s had unleashed the extraordinary entrepreneurial talents of the Indian people -- leading to soaring growth rates, a thriving high-tech sector, and a steadily expanding middle class... and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic reforms lifted millions out of poverty".

"Despite its genuine economic progress," he added, "though, India remained a chaotic and impoverished place: largely divided by religion and caste, captive to the whims of corrupt local officials and power brokers, hamstrung by a parochial bureaucracy that was resistant to change.""A Promised Land" ends with 2011 and the next volume is to pick up after that. For that reason Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not figure in the book.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Corruption Prime Minister Barack Obama Manmohan Singh Nuclear Narendra Modi Progress All Government Industry Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

1 hour ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

1 hour ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

1 hour ago

UK lorry driver claims innocence in Vietnamese mig ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.