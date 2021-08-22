UrduPoint.com

Rain Washes Out Second Day Of West Indies V Pakistan Test

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:20 AM

Rain washes out second day of West Indies v Pakistan Test

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Heavy rain and a sodden outfield resulted in the abandonment of the second day's play of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Saturday without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan will resume their first innings on the third day, weather permitting, at 212 for four after they were put in to bat.

Having lost the first Test at the same venue a week earlier by one wicket, the visitors will see the loss of the day as a setback to their quest for a series-levelling victory.

West Indies are seeking their first Test series victory over Pakistan for 21 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Same Sabina Park

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

10 minutes ago
 Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

8 hours ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

9 hours ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

9 hours ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

9 hours ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.