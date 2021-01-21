Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey by third-tier Alcoyano

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Real Madrid suffered an extraordinary defeat in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday as La Liga's reigning champions lost 2-1 to Alcoyano, who play in Spain's third tier and had a man sent off in extra-time.

Zinedine Zidane sent on the likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos as substitutes, while Alcoyano's Ramon Lopez was sent off in the 109th minute for a late challenge on Casemiro.

But against all the odds, Alcoyano still scored the winner, Juanan diverting in at the near post to pull off an incredible upset that continues a worrying dip in form for Madrid.