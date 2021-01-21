UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid Knocked Out Of Copa Del Rey By Third-tier Alcoyano

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey by third-tier Alcoyano

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Real Madrid suffered an extraordinary defeat in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday as La Liga's reigning champions lost 2-1 to Alcoyano, who play in Spain's third tier and had a man sent off in extra-time.

Zinedine Zidane sent on the likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos as substitutes, while Alcoyano's Ramon Lopez was sent off in the 109th minute for a late challenge on Casemiro.

But against all the odds, Alcoyano still scored the winner, Juanan diverting in at the near post to pull off an incredible upset that continues a worrying dip in form for Madrid.

Related Topics

Man Madrid Spain Post All Real Madrid

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

8 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

8 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

9 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

9 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

9 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.