UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Sox Confirm Hurler Rodriguez Among COVID-19 Positive Players

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Red Sox confirm hurler Rodriguez among COVID-19 positive players

Los Angeles, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is among the team's latest players to test positive for coronavirus, manager Ron Roenicke confirmed on Tuesday.

Roenicke told reporters on a Zoom conference that Rodriguez and infield prospect Bobby Dalbec had both tested positive, the third and fourth Red Sox players to do so after Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez.

Roenicke said both Rodriguez and Dalbec had been kept away from the Major League Baseball workouts at Fenway Park as they awaited their test results.

Rodriguez had suffered some symptoms but is improving Roenicke said, but it's not clear if he'll be able to pitch Boston's July 24 opener at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

"He wants to be ready for that opening day, but we'll have to see how it goes," Roenicke said. "The medical team will follow him, will give him instructions basically on how to stay in shape.

"It just depends on how long this thing goes, when we can get the negative test from him and when he can come up and join us." Rodriguez is coming off a career-year with the Red Sox.

The 27-year-old left-hander went 19-6 with a 3.81 earned-run average last season.

"Eddie's still on me about being ready for opening day, so we'll see what happens there," Roenicke said.

Major league teams are training at home in preparation for a delayed July 23 start to the season after the coronavirus pandemic scuppered the scheduled March start.

Although MLB has promised strict protocols, not all has gone smoothly, with the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros among a handful of teams that halted workouts for a time because coronavirus test results on players and personnel had not come back.

MLB blamed the issue on the July 4 US Independence Day holiday, and said Monday that such delays "should not happen again." The World Series champion Nationals reportedly resumed training on Tuesday after results from coronavirus tests performed on Friday came back with no new negatives.

But the Chicago Cubs delayed the start of training Tuesday so they could complete all of their scheduled testing, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The delay came a day after slugger Kris Bryant and other players expressed concerns about a lack of frequency in testing.

"We're supposed to get those results a little bit later, so we pushed the players to come in a little bit later," manager David Ross said, according to the Tribune.

Despite the hiccups, Ross said he didn't yet know of any Cubs players who were likely to opt out of the shortened season.

"Do I have any concerns of them opting out? No, but that could change within a day," Ross said. "That's where we're at in the world, and in the world of baseball."

Related Topics

World Washington David Independence Baltimore Boston Houston Chicago March July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

46 minutes ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

1 hour ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.