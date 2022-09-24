UrduPoint.com

Research Shows 86 Pct Of New Zealanders Overconfident With Their Money

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Research shows 86 pct of New Zealanders overconfident with their money

WELLINGTON, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :About 86 percent of New Zealanders are overconfident with their money, according to New Zealand Financial Services Council's (FSC's) latest research report "Financial resilience trends in New Zealand: Overconfidence and a perfect (savings) storm." The report analyzed data from previous Financial Resilience Index reports from March 2020 to January 2022 to identify trends in New Zealanders' financial confidence and wellbeing throughout the pandemic and times of economic hardship.

In spite of encouraging financial confidence levels, other findings from the report suggest this confidence may now be misplaced, given the economic volatility, rising living costs and increasing interest rates witnessed in the months after the most recent data was released.

In January 2022, just under 30 percent of respondents could last for a month or less without earning an income, 40 percent didn't know if they could raise 5,000 New Zealand Dollars in a week in a time of emergency, and 45 percent said they either would rely on friends or family or weren't sure how they would manage if they were suddenly to be unemployed/unable to work for more than three months.

Half of the respondents said they had experienced financial issues that affected their overall wellbeing. What's more, financial literacy is on the decline, with 44 percent of survey respondents reporting being financially literate, a decline of 6 percent.

FSC CEO Richard Klipin said, "The intention of this research was to look at some of the key trends and behaviors relating to financial confidence and wellbeing over the past three years to get a temperature check on how we are tracking." "What the research tells us is there are some clear warning signs that there is a perfect storm brewing due to financial overconfidence, insufficient rainy day funds or retirement investments and economic uncertainties such as rising interest rates and inflation," Klipin continued.

The over-reliance on friends and families and the uncertainty on managing finances in times of crisis are worrying, as when everyone is doing it tough, this can be a recipe for hardship, he said.

Factoring in how the economic environment has significantly changed since January this year, it is likely that the present picture is even more concerning. It's important that increased financial confidence is reflected in other indicators, such as financial literacy, financial preparedness, job security and wellbeing, he added.

"This latest research emphasizes just how important growing the financial confidence and wellbeing of New Zealanders is, and as we continue to track these key indicators into 2023 and beyond, our objective is to see them all move in a positive direction," concluded Klipin.

Related Topics

Storm Job Money January March May 2020 Family All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

1 hour ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

3 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

4 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.