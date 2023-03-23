UrduPoint.com

Resolution Moved In US House Of Representatives To Designate 23 March 2023 As ''Pakistan Day''

March 23, 2023

Resolution moved in US House of Representatives to designate 23 March 2023 as ''Pakistan Day''

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :A resolution to designate March 23, 2023, as ''Pakistan Day'' was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday by Congressman Jamaal Bowman in an effort to further strengthen Islamabad-Washington relations.

The landmark resolution would "honour and celebrate the important role played by the Pakistani-American community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States." "It is proper and desirable for the United States to recognize and pay tribute to those who foster ethnic pride and enhance the profile of cultural diversity which strengthens the fabric of the communities of the United States," the resolution said.

"Pakistan Day provides an excellent means by which all residents of the United States can learn more about the rich Pakistani heritage, while fostering an appreciation for the ancient culture among future generations," it stated.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, thanked Congressman Bowman for his initiative which,he said. would not only help boost the bilateral relations of the two countries but would also help bringing their people closer to each other.

The Ambassador also thanked the leadership of American-Pakistan Advocacy group, including its president and prominent community leader Ali Rashid and other officer-bearers, who, he said, had been working hard, maintaining a close liaison with the Congressman for moving the resolution.

Masood Khan also met Congressman Bowman who received him warmly and shared his views about the importance of the relationship and the critical role being played by Pakistani diaspora in various fields including education, medicine, science, technology, business, and industry, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy.

Talking to media outside Capitol Hill, Congressman Bowman said that it was a matter of an honour for him to have introduced the resolution.

"It is incredibly important for us at this moment, as the United States government, to stand with the people of Pakistan who are dealing with a catastrophe that we have not seen in history" he said.

"Ten million people still struggle to find access to clean water and energy. A third of the country destroyed. All of this because of what some would call a natural disaster but as we know is related to the issue of climate change," he said.

"We must stand with Pakistan and make sure that we provide the resources that they need to recover from this horrible tragedy." Later, in his message to the people of Pakistan, Congressman Bowman greeted the nation on "Pakistan Day" and the commencement of the month of Holy Ramzan and conveyed his message of "Peace and love to the people of Pakistan.""Let us continue to work together to bring our two countries together," he said.

