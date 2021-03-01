Rosamund Pike wins best comedy film actress Globe for 'I Care A Lot'

Los Angeles, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Rosamund Pike on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film for her portrayal of a con artist in the dark thriller "I Care A Lot."Her fellow nominees included Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), Kate Hudson ("Music"), Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit") and Anya Taylor-Joy ("Emma").