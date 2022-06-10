UrduPoint.com

Rs 118,583 Mln Allocated For Communications Division Projects Under PSDP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Rs 118,583 mln allocated for Communications Division projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 118,583.402 million for 115 development projects of the Communications Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government has specified a total of Rs180 million for four schemes of the Ministry of Communications(excluding NHA). Rs 118,403 million have been allocated for National Highway Authority's 110 development projects out of which Rs 86,288.281 million have been earmarked for 64 ongoing schemes, Rs 24,045.121 million for its 46 new schemes whereas Rs 8070 million have been earmarked for Build-Operate-Transfer(BOT) schemes.

Out of NHA's ongoing development projects, the highest amount of Rs 6000 million has been set aside for dualization of Khuzdar-Kuchlak section of N-25, whereas Rs 4500 million have been allocated separately for additional carriageway of Shikarpur-Rajanpur section of Indus Highway and three sections of CAREC corridor development program tranche-I projects of Indus Highway.

Rs 4000 million have been earmarked for the construction Hosahb-Awaran section of M-8 whereas Rs 3500 million have been set aside for Sukkur-Multan section of motorway.

Among the new NHA schemes, Rs 5000 million have been apportioned for D.I.Khan-Lakki Marwat-Tank package, Rs 3000 each for dualization and rehabilitation of Karachi-Kararo, Wadh-Khuzdar sections of N-25.

Rs 3000 million have also been earmarked for construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway link via Narang Mandi to Narowal.

Related Topics

Motorway Narowal Narang Mandi NHA Government Million

Recent Stories

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 ..

The 6.6-inch FHD Fullscreen Display of realme C35 Towers over its Competitors

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain ..

Funeral prayer, burial of Dr Aamir Liaqat Hussain delayed

1 hour ago
 PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

3 hours ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

4 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

5 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.