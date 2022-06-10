Rs 118,583 mln allocated for Communications Division projects under PSDP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 118,583.402 million for 115 development projects of the Communications Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, the government has specified a total of Rs180 million for four schemes of the Ministry of Communications(excluding NHA). Rs 118,403 million have been allocated for National Highway Authority's 110 development projects out of which Rs 86,288.281 million have been earmarked for 64 ongoing schemes, Rs 24,045.121 million for its 46 new schemes whereas Rs 8070 million have been earmarked for Build-Operate-Transfer(BOT) schemes.

Out of NHA's ongoing development projects, the highest amount of Rs 6000 million has been set aside for dualization of Khuzdar-Kuchlak section of N-25, whereas Rs 4500 million have been allocated separately for additional carriageway of Shikarpur-Rajanpur section of Indus Highway and three sections of CAREC corridor development program tranche-I projects of Indus Highway.

Rs 4000 million have been earmarked for the construction Hosahb-Awaran section of M-8 whereas Rs 3500 million have been set aside for Sukkur-Multan section of motorway.

Among the new NHA schemes, Rs 5000 million have been apportioned for D.I.Khan-Lakki Marwat-Tank package, Rs 3000 each for dualization and rehabilitation of Karachi-Kararo, Wadh-Khuzdar sections of N-25.

Rs 3000 million have also been earmarked for construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway link via Narang Mandi to Narowal.