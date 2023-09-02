Open Menu

Rugby World Cup - Pool A France Factfile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Rugby World Cup - Pool A France factfile

Paris, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :FRANCE Population: 68 million Capital: Paris Registered players: 434,531 (World Rugby) Coach: Fabien Galthie World Rugby ranking: 3 (Aug 28, 2023) World Cup past record: 1987: Runners-up 1991: Quarter-finals 1995: Third place 1999: Runners-up 2003: Fourth place 2007: Fourth place 2011: Runners-up 2015: Quarter-finals 2019: Quarter-finals Pool matches (all times GMT) France v New Zealand, September 8 (1915), Paris; France v Uruguay, September 14 (1900), Lille; France v Namibia, September 21 (1900), Marseille; France v Italy, October 6 (1900), Lyon Squad Backs: Thomas Ramos (Toulouse), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse); Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Begles), Gabin Villiere (Toulon), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles); Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles); Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle); Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, capt), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon) Forwards: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Begles); Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle); Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Cameron Woki (Racing 92); Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent (both La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse) Player to watch: Antoine Dupont.

The Toulouse scrum-half took over as captain from Charles Ollivon in 2022 to lead the side to their first Six Nations Grand Slam in more than a decade. His ability to produce individual moments of brilliance are superior to most other players and the 26-year-old can almost win games on his own.

Aim for the tournament: "We start this World Cup with a lot of ambition," head coach Fabien Galthie has said. That goal is to win the Webb Ellis trophy for the first time and make up for finishing fourth the last time France hosted the tournament. The only question is how they will deal with the weight of expectation on home soil.

Related Topics

World France Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Paris Lead Superior Pierre Italy Namibia Uruguay September October 2015 2019 All From Weight Coach Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

44 minutes ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

10 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

10 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

10 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

10 hours ago
Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

10 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

10 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

10 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

10 hours ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

10 hours ago
 Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Departme ..

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to abide by LHC verd ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous