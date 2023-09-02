Rugby World Cup - Pool A France factfile

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :FRANCE Population: 68 million Capital: Paris Registered players: 434,531 (World Rugby) Coach: Fabien Galthie World Rugby ranking: 3 (Aug 28, 2023) World Cup past record: 1987: Runners-up 1991: Quarter-finals 1995: Third place 1999: Runners-up 2003: Fourth place 2007: Fourth place 2011: Runners-up 2015: Quarter-finals 2019: Quarter-finals Pool matches (all times GMT) France v New Zealand, September 8 (1915), Paris; France v Uruguay, September 14 (1900), Lille; France v Namibia, September 21 (1900), Marseille; France v Italy, October 6 (1900), Lyon Squad Backs: Thomas Ramos (Toulouse), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse); Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Begles), Gabin Villiere (Toulon), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles); Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles); Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle); Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, capt), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon) Forwards: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Begles); Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle); Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Cameron Woki (Racing 92); Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent (both La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse) Player to watch: Antoine Dupont.

The Toulouse scrum-half took over as captain from Charles Ollivon in 2022 to lead the side to their first Six Nations Grand Slam in more than a decade. His ability to produce individual moments of brilliance are superior to most other players and the 26-year-old can almost win games on his own.

Aim for the tournament: "We start this World Cup with a lot of ambition," head coach Fabien Galthie has said. That goal is to win the Webb Ellis trophy for the first time and make up for finishing fourth the last time France hosted the tournament. The only question is how they will deal with the weight of expectation on home soil.