Rugby World Cup - Pool A Uruguay Factfile

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Rugby World Cup - Pool A Uruguay factfile

Montevideo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :URUGUAY Population: 3.3 million Capital: Montevideo Registered players: 19,790 (World Rugby) Coach: Esteban Meneses (ARG) World Rugby Ranking: 17 (August 28, 2023) World Cup past record: 1999: Pool stage 2003: Pool stage 2015: Pool stage 2019: Pool stage Pool matches (all times GMT) France v Uruguay, September 14 (1900), Lille; Italy v Uruguay, September 20 (1545), Nice; Namibia v Uruguay, September 27 (1545), Lyon; New Zealand v Uruguay, October 5 (1900), Lyon Squad: Backs: Santiago Arata (Castres/FRA), Santiago Alvarez (CASI), Agustin Ormaechea (Nice/FRA), Felipe Etcheverry (Penarol), Felipe Berchesi (Dax/FRA), Andres Vilaseca (capt, Vannes/FRA), Felipe Arcos Perez (Old Boys), Tomas Inciarte (Penarol), Nicolas Freitas (Vannes/FRA), Gaston Mieres (Penarol), Baltazar Amaya (Old Boys), Juan Manuel Alonso (Penarol), Rodrigo Silva (Penarol), Bautista Basso (Old Boys), Ignacio Facciolo (CTM) Forwards: Mateo Sanguinetti (Penarol), Matias Benitez (Penarol), Facundo Gattas (Old Glory/USA), German Kessler (Provence/FRA), Guillermo Pujadas (Penarol), Ignacio Peculo (Penarol), Diego Arbelo (Penarol), Reinaldo Piussi (Penarol), Ignacio Dotti (Penarol), Manuel Leindekar (Bayonne/FRA), Felipe Aliaga (Penarol), Manuel Ardao (Miami Sharks/USA), Santiago Civetta (Penarol), Manuel Diana (Penarol), Lucas Bianchi (Penarol), Carlos Deus (Penarol), Manuel Rodriguez (Penarol), Eric Dosantos (Penarol) Player to watch: Santiago Arata.

Uruguay are sweating on the fitness of the Castres scrum-half after he sat out their three warm-up games with a fractured finger suffered in training. Arata played at the 2019 World Cup and despite only being 26, is one of his country's most experienced players.

Aim for the tournament: Uruguay have their eyes set on winning two matches at a World Cup for the first time on their fifth appearance at the global showpiece. "Winning our matches against Italy and Namibia is our goal," coach Esteban Meneses said.

