Open Menu

Russia Detains Election Monitor Chair For Two Months

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Russia detains election monitor chair for two months

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia on Friday placed the co-chair of independent election monitoring group Golos in pre-trial detention until at least October 17, a court spokesperson told AFP.

Grigory Melkonyants was detained Thursday on suspicion of working with an "undesirable organisation", as security forces raided the homes of other Golos members.

"By decision of the Basmanny District Court, a measure of restraint in the form of detention until October 17, 2023 was chosen against the accused Grigory Melkonyants," the court said.

Video footage from the court showed an impassive and handcuffed Melkonyants being led from the courtroom -- the hint of a smile on his face.

His lawyer Mikhail Biryukov told reporters he would appeal the decision.

"With this case (the authorities) probably want to intimidate many independent observers, so they give up monitoring (the elections in Russia), or keep silent about what they see during these elections," Biryukov said.

Since Russia launched full-scale hostilities against Ukraine last year, authorities in the country have intensified their crackdown on critical voices.

Melkonyants's lawyer said his client's detention was related to Golos's work with the European Network of Election Monitoring Organisations, which was declared "undesirable" in Russia in 2021.

The "undesirable" label has been applied to dozens of organisations inside Russia, and puts staff members of targeted groups at risk of prosecution.

The action against Golos comes as Russia gears up for regional elections next month, and as President Vladimir Putin looks set for re-election in 2024.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin October From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of Eas ..

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

4 hours ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President attends inauguration of Water and En ..

UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopi ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enrich ..

Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing g ..

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitar ..

4 hours ago
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

6 hours ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

6 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

6 hours ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

7 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous