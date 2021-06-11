UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Jails Chechen Asylum Seeker Deported By France: Memorial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russia jails Chechen asylum seeker deported by France: Memorial

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Memorial rights group said Thursday that a Chechen asylum seeker sent back to Russia by French authorities has been sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison.

French officials deported Magomed Gadayev, a 37-year-old opponent of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, to Russia in April.

France cited his links to "the Islamist movement and international jihad" but Amnesty International decried the move, describing him as a "key witness in a high-profile torture investigation against Chechnya's authorities." Oleg Orlov, a senior member of Russia's leading human rights organisation Memorial, said Gadayev had been sentenced to serve time in a penal colony for illegal possession of a firearm.

Orlov said the case was trumped up, underscoring the fact that Gadayev's alleged weapons cache had been discovered after he had returned to Moscow.

"He did not do anything," Orlov told AFP.

He added that Gadayev -- apparently under pressure -- refused to be defended by independent lawyers.

The Chechen court in Achkhoi-Martan that delivered the ruling declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

"The ruling has not yet taken effect," a court spokesman said by way of explanation.

Gadaev fled Russia in 2010, initially for Poland. In 2012, he travelled to France and asked for asylum.

Kadyrov rose to power in Chechnya following two wars between Russian forces and separatists in the 1990s and early 2000s.

His regime has been widely condemned for persecuting rights activists and allegedly imprisoning and torturing opponents.

Related Topics

Jihad Moscow Russia Lawyers France Amnesty International Poland April Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

2 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

12 minutes ago

32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

12 minutes ago

June 10 hottest day with record 45 degree centigra ..

14 minutes ago

PBC rejects FIR against lawyers in Bahria town att ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.