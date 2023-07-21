Open Menu

Russia Seeks 18 Years In Jail For Founder Of Cybersecurity Firm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A Russian prosecutor on Friday requested an 18-year prison sentence for Ilya Sachkov, founder of one of the country's top cybersecurity firms, on treason charges.

Sachkov, 37, co-founded the Group-IB cybersecurity firm in 2003.

It specialises in the detection and prevention of cyberattacks and works with Interpol and several other global institutions.

"State prosecutors requested that Sachkov be sentenced to 18 years in prison," his lawyer Sergei Afanasyev was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

A Moscow court is expected to announce its verdict on July 26.

