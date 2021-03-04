UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rwanda Earmarks 51 Mln USD For Buying COVID-19 Vaccines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

Rwanda earmarks 51 mln USD for buying COVID-19 vaccines

KIGALI, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Rwanda has budgeted 50 billion Rwandan francs (about 51.2 million U.S. Dollars) to buy COVID-19 vaccines for over 7.8 million people by 2022, Health Minister Daniel Ngamije said Wednesday.

The government will spend at least two-thirds of the total budget, as some vaccines are expected to come in as donations or via COVAX, a mechanism led by the United Nations which aims to provide equitable access to COVID-19 jabs for poorer countries, Ngamije told national broadcaster Rwanda Television during a news program.

Rwanda on Wednesday received 240,000 doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, the country's first batch acquired through COVAX.

Over 102,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine were scheduled to arrive on Wednesday evening.

According to the government, Rwanda is talking with multiple partners including international organizations and other governments to acquire additional vaccines.

"We are aiming at buying affordable but effective vaccines that are at least 80 percent effective," said Ngamije.

As of Wednesday, Rwanda has recorded a total of 19,198 COVID-19 cases, with 17,569 recoveries and 265 deaths.

Related Topics

United Nations Budget Buy Rwanda TV Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 6 in danger amid fear of increasing COVID-19 c ..

6 minutes ago

PSL-6: Three more players test positive for COVID- ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO Unravels Infinite Possibilities with its New ..

22 minutes ago

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 March 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.