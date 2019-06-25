UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea Considers Additional Donation To Global Aid Agencies To Help N. Korea

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:30 PM

S. Korea considers additional donation to global aid agencies to help N. Korea

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The unification ministry said Tuesday that it is considering making an additional donation to global aid agencies to help North Korean people facing health and malnutrition problems.

In a report to lawmakers, the ministry said that donations could be made to such agencies as the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization for their assistance projects in the impoverished North.

Earlier this month, South Korea donated US$8 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF to help their work in the North. Separately, the government also announced last week it will send 50,000 tons of rice to the North via the WFP.

North Korea has been faced with worsening food shortages apparently caused by crushing global sanctions and years of unfavorable weather conditions.

The WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization earlier reported, based on a visit to North Korea, that the country's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, adding that an estimated 10 million people, about 40 percent of the population, are in urgent need of food.

They estimated the North will require 1.36 million tons of grain this year to cover its food shortfall.

In a report recently posted on its website, the WFP said that it needs an additional $20 million to carry out its food provision plans for North Korea in 2019.

Sanctions imposed on North Korea, however, have an "unintended" impact on the distribution of food to North Koreans in need, it said. It added that the sanctions are also causing disruption in securing the necessary funds due to restrictions on banking channels.

Related Topics

Weather World Agriculture Visit South Korea North Korea 2019 Government Million

Recent Stories

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

6 minutes ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE, US hold sixth Economic Policy Dialogue in Was ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.