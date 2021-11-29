UrduPoint.com

S.Africa Could Top 10,000 Daily Covid Cases This Week: Epidemiologist

S.Africa could top 10,000 daily Covid cases this week: epidemiologist

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The newly-discovered Omicron variant is likely to fuel a surge in South Africa's coronavirus cases this week that could see infections treble, a top infectious disease epidemiologist warned Monday.

"I am expecting we will top over 10,000 cases by the end of the week per day," Dr Salim Abdool Karim said in an online health ministry press briefing.

