UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa's Aspen Releases First Batch Of Johnson Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

S.Africa's Aspen releases first batch of Johnson vaccine

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :South African pharmaceutical company Aspen said Monday it was releasing its first batch of African-produced Covid-19 vaccines under a licensing deal with the US giant Johnson & Johnson.

The Durban-based company said the first batch was leaving its factory in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

In a statement, it described the release as a "significant landmark" -- "the first Covid-19 vaccines to be produced on the African continent, by an African producer for South African and African patients." The announcement comes as the country, the worst-hit in Africa for coronavirus, ramps up its inoculation programme.

More than 6.3 million jabs have been administered, and in 10 of South Africa's population have received at least a single dose.

The current vaccination regimen applies to people aged 35 and older, but from September 1 will be open to anyone aged 18 years or above.

Africa is working with the European Union and other partners to help create regional vaccine manufacturing hubs.

Last week pharma giants BioNTech and Pfizer signed a deal with a South African manufacturer Biovac to help produce vaccines in Cape Town in what is known as a "fill and finish" process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been vocal about global imbalances in vaccine procurement, stressing the need for Africa to gain the capacity to fend for itself.

Related Topics

Africa European Union Company Port Elizabeth Cape Town South Africa September From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone, missile attack on Saudi ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to ..

26 minutes ago

Empowering Pakistani brothers makes my life meanin ..

22 minutes ago

US, Several Other Countries Condemn Arrests of Pro ..

22 minutes ago

833,767 people vaccinated against corona in Faisal ..

22 minutes ago

Over 1.55 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.