Open Menu

SANZAAR, Six Nations Unveil Global Rugby Tournament Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SANZAAR, Six Nations unveil global rugby tournament plan

Sydney, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :SANZAAR and the Six Nations on Saturday unveiled plans for a joint tournament with southern and northern hemisphere teams from 2026 in a bid to "bring new life" to international rugby.

The competition will be played in the existing July and November Test windows in alternate years, outside of British & Irish Lions tours and the World Cup, the two organisations said in a statement.

It will feature the four Rugby Championship teams -- Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa -- and the Six Nations sides of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Two spaces have also been reserved for invited unions to join the SANZAAR teams in the so-called "World League", potentially Japan and Fiji.

A second-tier competition will be also established by governing body World Rugby featuring sides from Europe and the rest of the world, paving the way for promotion and relegation.

Creating the new concept was a "testament to the strong ambition across all parties, motivated by delivering context and a stronger narrative around the July and November windows, that can excite players and bring new fans to the game", SANZAAR and the Six Nations said.

Related Topics

World Australia Europe France Tours Wales Ireland Argentina Italy Japan South Africa Fiji July November All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

14 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

16 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous