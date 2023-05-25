UrduPoint.com

Saudi Export Development Authority Concludes Saudi Trade Mission To Kenya

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Saudi Export Development Authority concludes Saudi trade mission to Kenya

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports), under the identity "Made in Saudi Arabia," organized a trade mission to the Republic of Kenya.

It was held in the capital, Nairobi, on Wednesday, within the framework of its strategy aimed at developing Saudi non-oil exports, providing export opportunities for exporters, and enhancing local products in African markets. It will boost national products as one of the critical sources of the national economy and diversify its sources of income.

More than 90 Saudi and Kenyan companies from the sectors of building materials, food, and medical supplies participated in the mission in search of new horizons for cooperation with Kenyan companies and promoting exports to the promising African market. The Saudi trade mission to Kenya included several business matching meetings, agreements, and memoranda of understanding between the Saudi and Kenyan sides to support the access of national products to the African market.

Notably, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's exports to Kenya recorded during the past five years (2018–2022) a value of SAR 6.9 billion. Petrochemicals was one of the highest exporting sectors to Kenya, followed by the "building materials" and the "food products" sectors.

Such missions and forums are an essential opportunity to discuss new export opportunities in the targeted international markets and to discuss the challenges and solutions facing exporters and importers in cooperation with the relevant government agencies in both countries, thus contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to raise the proportion of Saudi non-oil exports to at least 50% of non-oil GDP by 2030.

Related Topics

Exports Business Saudi Nairobi Saudi Arabia Kenya Saudi Arabia Riyals Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

16 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

13 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.