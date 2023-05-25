Saudi Export Development Authority concludes Saudi trade mission to Kenya

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports), under the identity "Made in Saudi Arabia," organized a trade mission to the Republic of Kenya.

It was held in the capital, Nairobi, on Wednesday, within the framework of its strategy aimed at developing Saudi non-oil exports, providing export opportunities for exporters, and enhancing local products in African markets. It will boost national products as one of the critical sources of the national economy and diversify its sources of income.

More than 90 Saudi and Kenyan companies from the sectors of building materials, food, and medical supplies participated in the mission in search of new horizons for cooperation with Kenyan companies and promoting exports to the promising African market. The Saudi trade mission to Kenya included several business matching meetings, agreements, and memoranda of understanding between the Saudi and Kenyan sides to support the access of national products to the African market.

Notably, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's exports to Kenya recorded during the past five years (2018–2022) a value of SAR 6.9 billion. Petrochemicals was one of the highest exporting sectors to Kenya, followed by the "building materials" and the "food products" sectors.

Such missions and forums are an essential opportunity to discuss new export opportunities in the targeted international markets and to discuss the challenges and solutions facing exporters and importers in cooperation with the relevant government agencies in both countries, thus contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to raise the proportion of Saudi non-oil exports to at least 50% of non-oil GDP by 2030.