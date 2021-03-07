UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-led Coalition Intercepts 10 Huthi Drones: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Saudi-led coalition intercepts 10 Huthi drones: state media

Riyadh, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A Saudi-led military coalition intercepted 10 drones launched by Yemen's Huthi rebels on Sunday, state media reported, in a sharp escalation in cross-border attacks on the kingdom.

The coalition said the drones were aimed at "civilian" targets in Saudi Arabia, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, without specifying the locations.

The rebels have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, while they escalate an offensive in Yemen to seize the government's last northern stronghold of Marib.

The terror designation had been widely criticised by aid organisations.

Related Topics

Yemen Saudi Marib Saudi Arabia Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

World Government Summit Dialogues to explore the f ..

26 minutes ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 15th batch o ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates Health Services Establishment holds first ..

56 minutes ago

Emirati women account for 33.7 percent of populati ..

1 hour ago

UAE celebrates International Women’s Day

2 hours ago

Virtual series explores new prospects for boosting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.