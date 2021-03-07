Saudi-led coalition intercepts 10 Huthi drones: state media

Riyadh, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A Saudi-led military coalition intercepted 10 drones launched by Yemen's Huthi rebels on Sunday, state media reported, in a sharp escalation in cross-border attacks on the kingdom.

The coalition said the drones were aimed at "civilian" targets in Saudi Arabia, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, without specifying the locations.

The rebels have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, while they escalate an offensive in Yemen to seize the government's last northern stronghold of Marib.

The terror designation had been widely criticised by aid organisations.