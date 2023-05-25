Saudi minister of Human Resources & Social Development discusses cooperation with Migrant Workers Secretary of Philippines

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi received here on Wednesday Susan Ople, the Migrant Workers Secretary of the Republic of the Philippines, and her accompanying delegation.

The two sides held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations, various aspects of cooperation, and opportunities to enhance them.

They reviewed common issues and ways to deal with them in a way that enhances the prospects for cooperation and partnership between the two sides.

This meeting comes within the framework of the Saudi Ministry's plans and efforts to strengthen its complementary relations and strategic partnerships at the local and international levels and achieve its objectives within the scope of its supervision and areas of work.