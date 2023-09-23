Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Suriname

New York, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir met on Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname Albert Ramdin on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations as well as international and regional developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Director General of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs' Office Ambassador Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari.