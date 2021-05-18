UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland's McBurnie Out Of Euros

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Scotland's McBurnie out of Euros

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Scotland striker Oli McBurnie ruled himself out of next month's European Championships on Monday after accepting he would not be fit in time.

McBurnie has been sidelined since breaking a bone in his foot during Sheffield United's Premier League match with Arsenal on April 11.

Now, just days before Scotland are set to finalise their squad, the 24-year-old announced he would not be involved in Euro 2020, delayed from last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm devastated that I suffered a fractured metatarsal which ruled me out for the rest of the season and has unfortunately ruled me out for the euros," McBurnie wrote on Twitter.

"Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking for me.

Thank you for all your messages and support." Although McBurnie has not scored in 16 international appearances, he was successful during the the in a play-off final victory over Serbia that saw Scotland qualify for the Euros.

McBurnie has had his off-field problems as well of late, with Sheffield United launching an investigation after a video was circulated on social media that appeared to show him taking part in a street altercation.

A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Scotland were already without inured midfielders Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean for the Euros, with their opening match against the Czech Republic on June 14.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Twitter Man Sheffield Czech Republic Serbia Euro April June 2020 All From Arsenal Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

51 minutes ago

Mali strike paralyses banks and government offices ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister for robust follow-up of his visit t ..

11 minutes ago

Police Lines Headquarters gate named after Shaheed ..

11 minutes ago

Coach Mancini extends Italy deal to 2026

11 minutes ago

Cyprus Reduces Curfew Hours in New Round of COVID- ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.