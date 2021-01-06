UrduPoint.com
Senegal Slaps Virus Curfew On Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Dakar, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Senegal has announced a night-time curfew on two regions including the capital Dakar to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

President Macky Sall, in a television announcement late Tuesday, said a 9pm-5am curfew would be imposed on Dakar and Thies.

The measure would take effect from Wednesday, Sall said.

Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr said the two highly-populated regions "account for nearly 90 percent of coronavirus cases" in the West Africa nation.

Senegal has recorded 19,803 cases of coronavirus since March, of which 424 have been fatal, according to figures as of Tuesday.

After a slowdown lasting several months, it began to be hit by a second wave of infections in mid-November, the authorities said.

The government has warned against public fatigue with anti-Covid measures.

Restrictions include the requirement to wear a mask in public buildings and transport, and a ban on gatherings in public areas, including beaches.

