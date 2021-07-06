UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan To Perform At 'Gala Night' On Jul 9

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan to perform at 'Gala Night' on Jul 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Renowned classical singer and pride of performance Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan would perform at 'Gala Night' here at local hotel on July 9.

The event has been organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with its partners 'real estate builders'.

Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan is a famous classical singer belonging to 'Patiala Gharana'. He also received the roll of honour from the Music Society of Government College University, Lahore.

Shafqat was the lead vocalist of the Pakistan rock band Fuzön. He left the band Fuzon in 2006.

He was also awarded the Pride of Performance, the highest civil award in the country, on 23 March 2008.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

