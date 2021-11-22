Shanghai gold futures close lower

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:Gold futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was down 4.16 Yuan (about 65 U.S. cents) to close at 379.14 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 225,452 lots, with a turnover of about 86.27 billion yuan.