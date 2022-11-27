Sikhs launch "Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan" campaign In Melbourne

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The pro-Khalistan secessionist group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), launched Khalistan Referendum Campaign in Melbourne Australia with thousands participating in Nagar Kirtan calling upon Australian Sikhs to vote on January 29 for the Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan (Haryana will become Khalistan) cause.

During the past decades, a large influx of Indians from the state of Haryana has migrated to Australia, said a message received from Melbourne.

Several hundred Sikh youths holding Khalistan flags, wearing 'Shaheed Bhindranwale T-Shirts' and raising "Haryana Banay Ga Khalistan" slogans campaigned for January 29 voting in Melbourne.

Khalistan Referendum Voting Centre in Melbourne has been dedicated to Shaheed Satwant Singh and Shaheed Kehar Singh — the assassins of Indira Gandhi, who were hanged on January 6, 1989 in Tihar Jail Delhi.

The SFJ has released a map of the areas earmarked for secession from India through Khalistan Referendum which declares Simla as Capital and includes the Union Territory Chandigarh and states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Sikh populated areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Utrakhand.

The SFJ's map for the aimed Sikh homeland Khalistan engulfs several states and territories of India even outside Punjab.

The Khalistan Referendum Voting was started in London on October 31, 2021. More than 600,000 plus Sikhs voted in the polling held in Geneva, Milan, Rome, and Toronto.