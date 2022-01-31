UrduPoint.com

Six Family Members Murdered In Violent Mexican State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Six family members murdered in violent Mexican state

Silao, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Six members of a family were murdered in a rural community in Mexico's Guanajuato state, one of the most violent in the country, local authorities said Sunday.

Four men and two women aged between 24 and 73 were found in a building with visible gunshot wounds, the state public prosecutor's office said, refuting earlier reports that a baby was amongst the dead.

The attack took place on Saturday night.

It was the fifth attack in the rural municipality of Silao in the last four months, the prosecutor's office said.

Crime scene investigations found plastic wrappers with inscriptions alluding to a criminal group.

The central state of Guanajuato is a prosperous industrial area that is home to an oil refinery, but it has become one of the most violent in Mexico due to a dispute between the Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco New Generation drug cartels.

The two groups are competing for control of drug trafficking and fuel thefts in the state, amongst other crimes.

Since December 2006 when the government launched a controversial anti-drugs military operation, Mexico has registered more than 340,000 murders, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Oil Santa Rosa Guanajuato Lima Mexico December Criminals Women Sunday Family Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

13 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

23 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 day ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>