Solomon Airlines announces major schedule expansion to support tourism recovery

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) --:The Solomon Islands' national carrier, Solomon Airlines, announced on Friday that it would expand its international and domestic operations from October to boost tourism recovery.

From Oct.

3, international flights between Australia's Brisbane and Solomon Islands' capital Honiara will increase from twice-weekly services to four flights weekly in both directions.

The airlines said flight and connection times have been designed to streamline travel between Brisbane and Solomon Islands' major tourism destinations, such as Gizo, Munda, Seghe, Suavanao and Marau. More same-day connections will be possible in those travel options.