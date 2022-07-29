UrduPoint.com

Solomon Airlines Announces Major Schedule Expansion To Support Tourism Recovery

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Solomon Airlines announces major schedule expansion to support tourism recovery

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) --:The Solomon Islands' national carrier, Solomon Airlines, announced on Friday that it would expand its international and domestic operations from October to boost tourism recovery.

From Oct.

3, international flights between Australia's Brisbane and Solomon Islands' capital Honiara will increase from twice-weekly services to four flights weekly in both directions.

The airlines said flight and connection times have been designed to streamline travel between Brisbane and Solomon Islands' major tourism destinations, such as Gizo, Munda, Seghe, Suavanao and Marau. More same-day connections will be possible in those travel options.

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane Gizo Honiara Solomon Islands October From

Recent Stories

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

49 minutes ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

56 minutes ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

2 hours ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.