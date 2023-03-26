South Africa bowl in second T20 against West Indies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the second T20 international against the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

"The wicket played nicely yesterday, hopefully we can bowl well," said South African captain Aiden Markram. "If we can keep them below 200 we will be happy." West Indies won a high-scoring first match reduced by rain to 11 overs a side at the same venue on Saturday, chasing down South Africa's 131 for eight with three balls to spare.

West Indian captain Rovman Powell expected another high-scoring match.

"There will be a lot of pressure on the bowlers," he said. "The team that bowls the best will win the game." Both teams made two changesmfrom the opening match.

Kagiso Rabada replaced Anrich Nortje, the best bowler on Saturday, in a rotation of South African fast bowlers, while left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen came in for left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin.

Raymon Reifer and Jason Holder replaced Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph in the West Indian team.

Teams: South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi West Indies: Rovman Powell (capt), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Palekar (both RSA)tv umpire: Bongani Jele (RSA)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)