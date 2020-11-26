UrduPoint.com
South Africa Players Will Not Take A Knee Before England Matches

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:01 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :South African players confirmed on Wednesday they will not take a knee during a six-match limited overs series against touring England amid media criticism of the decision.

The first Twenty 20 international is in Cape Town on Friday as South Africa return to international cricket after a seven-month coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Some South Africans believe the Proteas squad should show public support for the Black Lives Matter movement by taking a knee before each match.

The players say discussions are taking place privately and will continue for some time.

"The Proteas team has engaged with honesty, empathy and vulnerability in exploring together what anti-racism work looks like and why this work matters so profoundly in this cultural moment," their statement said.

"We have unanimously chosen not to take the knee at the upcoming matches, but to continue to work together in our personal, team and public spaces to dismantle racism.

"This decision was taken by the team collectively, after deep dialogue and attentive consideration. This is not a decision compelled on us by either our management or coaches."England have confirmed they will not take a knee before the T20 and one-day internationals.

