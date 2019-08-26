UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Van Rooyen Claims Breakthrough Win In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:02 AM

South Africa's Van Rooyen claims breakthrough win in Sweden

Gothenburg, Sweden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :South African Erik van Rooyen birdied the final hole to grab his maiden European Tour title by beating Matthew Fitzpatrick by one shot at the Scandinavian Invitational on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who has also posted five other top-10 finishes this season, led England's Fitzpatrick by one heading into the final round in Gothenburg.

He found himself three clear in the closing stages, but made a bogey at the 17th after Fitzpatrick birdied to leave the tournament up for grabs.

Van Rooyen managed to match Fitzpatrick's birdie at the par-five 18th, though, to hold on and continue an excellent year with his first win on a major tour.

"It's too good, it's hard to describe," he told europeantour.com.

"I was so nervous on 18. On 17 I was fine, I just didn't hit that putt hard enough and then I asked (caddie) Alex, 'what are we at?' and he told me that Matt went birdie-birdie.

"I've been putting so well all day and to hole that one to win my first one is pretty cool." The world number 87 finished with a six-under-par 64 to end on 19-under overall.

"I've gone close a bunch of times and every time I'm in contention the question gets asked," said van Rooyen. "I'm just so proud of myself... I'm over the moon." The 30th-ranked Fitzpatrick had to settle for second, with former British Open champion and home favourite Henrik Stenson finishing four strokes further back in a tie for third with van Rooyen's compatriot Dean Burmester.

Australian Wade Ormsby, just one shot behind van Rooyen heading into the last round, endured a difficult day with a one-under 69 to slip into a tie for fifth.

But he did get a helping hand from the crowd when some fans moved a large boulder from in front of his ball, helping him to make a par.

Related Topics

World Fine Van Boulder Sunday All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

2 hours ago

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

4 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

4 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

4 hours ago

ADGM admits 4th RegLab cohort

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.