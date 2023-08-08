Open Menu

South America Seeks Roadmap To Save Amazon At 'landmark' Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

South America seeks roadmap to save Amazon at 'landmark' summit

Bel�m, Brazil, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva opened what he called a "landmark" summit Tuesday where South American leaders will seek a roadmap to save the Amazon rainforest.

He vowed to seek ambitious pledges to stop the destruction of the world's biggest rainforest at the two-day meeting of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) in the northern city of Belem.

"This is a landmark meeting. It will mark a turning point in the history of protecting the Amazon and the green transition," the veteran leftist said before opening the gathering at the mouth of the Amazon river.

It is the first summit in 14 years for the eight-nation group, set up in 1995 by the South American countries that share the Amazon basin: Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

Home to an estimated 10 percent of Earth's biodiversity, 50 million people and hundreds of billions of trees, the vast Amazon is a vital carbon sink, curbing global warming.

But scientists warn the destruction of the rainforest is pushing it dangerously close to a "tipping point," beyond which trees would die off and release carbon rather than absorb it, with catastrophic consequences for the climate.

The region's countries are determined "not to let the Amazon reach a point of no return," Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva told a ministerial meeting ahead of the summit.

Lula wants the summit to strengthen the ACTO and produce a joint declaration with a bold action plan to stop deforestation.

The summit is also something of a dress rehearsal for the 2025 UN climate talks, which Belem will host.

Related Topics

World United Nations Belem Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Peru Suriname Colombia Guyana Venezuela Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit ..

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Staff Visit Armenian Village Near Lachin C ..

5 minutes ago
 More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

29 minutes ago
 PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nat ..

PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nathiagali for high-speed intern ..

5 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

44 minutes ago
 Dollar, Euro Share in Russian Exports, Imports Fal ..

Dollar, Euro Share in Russian Exports, Imports Falls to 30%, 32% in June - Bank ..

5 minutes ago
NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

1 hour ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

1 hour ago
 Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

2 hours ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

2 hours ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous