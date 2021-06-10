UrduPoint.com
South Korea Building Collapse Kills Nine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed when a five-storey building being demolished in South Korea suddenly collapsed, crushing a bus, officials said.

Dramatic television footage showed the bus being buried in debris and smothered by a huge cloud of dust as the structure gave way.

The bus, which had stopped in front of the site, was carrying 17 people when the accident occurred Wednesday in the city of Gwangju, southwest of Seoul.

Nine of the passengers were killed and the remaining eight were all seriously injured, according to the National Fire Agency.

All the workers on the demolition site had been evacuated before the collapse, they added.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Police have launched a probe into the case, authorities said.

The largest peacetime disaster in South Korea involved the collapse of a department store in 1995, when more than 500 people were killed.

