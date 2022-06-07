Soybean futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for July 2022 delivery dipped 39 Yuan (about 5.9 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,265 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 81,514 lots, with a turnover of around 5.1 billion yuan.