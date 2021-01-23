UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Defence Chief Resigns For Getting Vaccine Before Allowed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Spain defence chief resigns for getting vaccine before allowed

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Spain's chief of the defence staff resigned on Saturday, the armed forces said, after a row over him getting the coronavirus vaccination despite not being on a priority list.

General Miguel Angel Villarroya's resignation came as a scandal brews over Spanish military and political officials getting early vaccinations supposedly reserved for health workers and people in retirement homes.

"In order to preserve the image of the armed forces, General Villarroya today presented his resignation request to the defence minister," the armed forces said in a statement.

The 63-year-old general was quoted as saying he had "never intended to take advantage of unjustifiable privileges".

His resignation was accepted by Defence Minister Margarita Robles, a source told AFP.

His departure came just a day after the interior ministry sacked a lieutenant-colonel who served as a staff liaison to the civil guard, because an internal report found he had received the shot without being a priority.

The report accuses several other defence staff members of improperly receiving the vaccine, and Robles has warned more resignations could follow.

Politicians have also resigned over receiving the vaccine out of turn, including Manuel Villegas, health advisor for the southeast Murcia region.

But Javier Guerreron, health advisor to the Spanish north African enclave of Ceuta, refused to resign, saying he had not violated any protocol.

"I didn't want to be vaccinated," he said, adding that he "doesn't like vaccines".

Spain has been hard-hit by the pandemic, having recorded 55,441 deaths from nearly 2.5 million cases so far.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Interior Ministry Scandal Murcia Ceuta From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Department of Community Development reviews COVID- ..

36 minutes ago

Police station to be inaugurated soon at Roshanwal ..

1 hour ago

Dawood promises to cut duties on raw materials: LC ..

1 hour ago

One Million French Citizens Receive COVID-19 Vacci ..

1 hour ago

UK Medical Association Asks Authorities to Shorten ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.