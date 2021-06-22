Spain Pardons 9 Catalans Jailed Over 2017 Independence Bid: PM's Office
Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:40 PM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Spain on Tuesday pardoned nine Catalan leaders jailed over a failed 2017 independence bid, in a bid to break the political deadlock over the wealthy northeastern region's separatist aims.
Writing on Twitter, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office said "the pardons for those convicted were approved" during Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.