UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Pardons 9 Catalans Jailed Over 2017 Independence Bid: PM's Office

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Spain pardons 9 Catalans jailed over 2017 independence bid: PM's office

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Spain on Tuesday pardoned nine Catalan leaders jailed over a failed 2017 independence bid, in a bid to break the political deadlock over the wealthy northeastern region's separatist aims.

Writing on Twitter, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office said "the pardons for those convicted were approved" during Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Independence Spain 2017 Cabinet

Recent Stories

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

26 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

26 minutes ago

French minister regrets UEFA rejecting rainbow Ger ..

13 minutes ago

Warm, humid weather with chances of drizzle likely ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.