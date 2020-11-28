UrduPoint.com
Springbok Nkosi Scores Twice As Sharks Win Currie Cup Opener

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Springbok winger Sibusiso Nkosi came off the bench to score two tries as the Sharks trounced the Pumas 45-10 Friday in the opening match of the South African Currie Cup season.

His first try came when he caught the ball from a kick-off and outpaced the defence to score in a match played behind closed doors at Kings Park in Durban because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nkosi struck for a second time in the second half when he intercepted a Pumas pass and darted forward to touch down.

Despite being on the field for only 30 minutes, the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner was voted the man of the match.

"Scoring my first try was great because we were under the pump at the time having conceded a try to the Pumas," said Nkosi.

"We have failed in the past to close games off and this time we did so which was very pleasing. While I appreciate the award, all the credit must go to my teammates." Sharks captain and centre Jeremy Ward also scored two tries and scrum-half Sanele Nohamba, hooker Kerron van Vuuren and flanker Dylan Richardson one each.

Fly-half Curwin Bosch took all seven conversion kicks for the Sharks and succeeded with five for a 10-point total.

Scrum-half Ginter Smuts slotted a first half penalty for the Pumas, who trailed 31-3 at half-time, and converted a try from loose forward Phumzile Maqondwana.

On Saturday, the Griquas host the Lions in Kimberley and Western Province have home advantage in Cape Town over the Bulls in what should prove the stand-out match of the round.

