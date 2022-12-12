UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Resumes Direct Flights Between Jaffna, India's Chennai

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Sri Lanka resumes direct flights between Jaffna, India's Chennai

COLOMBO, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Direct flights between Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka and Chennai in southern India resumed on Monday when a passenger plane touched down at the Jaffna International Airport after a lapse of nearly three years.

According to Sri Lankan Tourism Minister Harin Fernando, India's Alliance Air will operate four weekly flights hereon between Jaffna and Chennai, boosting tourism and business travelers into Sri Lanka's north.

Direct flights from the northern Jaffna peninsula to Chennai resumed three years after the island nation discontinued the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the minister.

The Tourism Ministry said it hopes to boost tourism in Sri Lanka's north, which will strengthen the country's northern economy.

The Jaffna International airport, which became Sri Lanka's third international airport in October 2019, had its first flight from Chennai.

Related Topics

India Business Sri Lanka Chennai Jaffna Alliance October 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

25 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

32 minutes ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

37 minutes ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

2 hours ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.