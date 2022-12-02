(@FahadShabbir)

Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Germany striker Niclas Fuellkrug failed to make coach Hansi Flick's starting XI for Thursday's do-or-die World Cup clash with Costa Rica, despite scoring a late equaliser against Spain.

Flick has made one change to his starting line-up, with forward Leroy Sane replacing right-back Thilo Kehrer.

Joshua Kimmich starts in the right-back position, with Sane named in a four-man attack for the Germans.

Sane, who missed out against Japan with a knee injury and came off the bench against Spain, will pick up his 50th cap for Germany.

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez made three changes to his starting line-up.

Defender Francisco Calvo misses the match after picking up a second yellow in the 1-0 win against Japan and has been replaced by Juan Pablo Vargas.

Midfielder Brandon Aguilera and forward Johan Venegas come in to replace Gerson Torres and Anthony Contreras respectively.

The match will be overseen by French referee Stephanie Frappart, who maks history by becoming the first woman to referee a men's World Cup game.

Both sides have three players each entering the match on a yellow card. Germany's Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Kehrer picked up bookings against Spain, while Costa Rica's Joel Campbell, Contreras and Borges were booked against Japan.

Starting lineups: Germany (4-2-4) Manuel Neuer (capt); Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Suele, Antonio Ruediger, David Raum; Ilkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala Coach: Hansi Flick (GER) Costa Rica (5-2-3) Keylor Navas (capt); Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Juan Pablo Vargas, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda; Brandon Aguilera, Joel Campbell, Johan Venegas Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (COL) Referee: Stephanie Frappart (FRA)