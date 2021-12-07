UrduPoint.com

Streaking Patriots Use Rushing Attack To Roll Over Bills

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The New England Patriots kept the ball on the ground and used a stingy defense to win their seventh straight game with a 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

With wind gusts buffeting Buffalo's Highmark Stadium and light snow falling, the Patriots showed why they are the hottest team in the NFL as the showdown between two of the top teams in the American Football Conference turned into a defensive battle.

The Patriots shunned the passing game and turned to their running attack, gaining 222 yards on the ground compared to just 19 in the air.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw just three passes all night, completing two, as he ran more times than he threw it.

He was one of seven Patriots players who ran the ball, carrying it five times.

"That was a crazy game to be part of," Jones said. "We knew if we didn't turn the ball over that we would win." Quarterback Josh Allen completed 15 of 30 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown for the Bills, who failed to close the gap on the Patriots atop the AFC East Division.

Jones' light passing game Monday follows his best statistical passing game in last Sunday's 36-13 rout of then AFC top seed Tennessee, when he threw for a career-high 310 yards.

His first completed pass on Monday came on a wobbling ball to Jonnu Smith for a 12-yard gain late in the first quarter.

The Patriots ran 32 consecutive running plays before Jones attempted his next pass in the fourth quarter.

Jones' three attempts were the fewest in any NFL game since Bills quarterback Joe Ferguson went 0-for-2 in a game in 1974.

